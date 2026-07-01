LOLC Holdings Bowlers Shine in Commanding Five-Wicket Victory Over MAS Intimates

LOLC Holdings secured a convincing five-wicket victory against MAS Intimates in the MCA C Division 50 Over League Cricket Tournament 2026, with their bowlers setting the foundation for a well-rounded team performance.

Bowlers Set the Tone

The match was shaped early by a disciplined bowling display from LOLC Holdings, with three players standing out in particular. Vinud Madushan, Dhanushka Udara, and Sidath Mellawarachchi each claimed three wickets apiece, combining to dismantle the MAS Intimates batting lineup and restricting them to a modest total of 126 runs.

Batsmen Seal the Chase

Set a target well within their reach, LOLC Holdings' batsmen stepped up to close out the contest. Vishwa Supun top-scored with a steady 45 runs, while Iruth Gimshan contributed a useful 31 to anchor the chase. Their partnership proved decisive in guiding the team over the line with wickets to spare.

Tournament Progress

The result is a positive step for LOLC Holdings in the ongoing MCA C Division 50 Over League Cricket Tournament 2026, with the team demonstrating a solid all-round showing — a balance of disciplined bowling and composed batting that will give the side confidence as the competition progresses.