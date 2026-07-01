Five Teenagers Arrested After Queue Dispute Turns Violent at Malabe Dansala

Police have arrested five teenagers in connection with a violent assault on a youth that occurred near a Dansala in Malabe, authorities confirmed.

The five suspects, all aged between 16 and 17 years, were taken into custody following the incident, which is believed to have erupted over a dispute in a queue at the charitable food distribution point.

Assault Linked to Queue Altercation

The incident took place at a Dansala — a free food stall traditionally set up by Buddhist devotees during the Vesak season as an act of generosity — when a disagreement over queue order reportedly escalated into a physical confrontation.

A youth was assaulted by the group of teenagers following the dispute, prompting a police response in the area.

Suspects in Police Custody

All five suspects, who are minors, have been arrested by the Malabe Police and are currently in custody pending further investigations. Authorities are expected to handle the case in accordance with laws governing juvenile offenders.

The arrest of five teenagers over what began as a routine queue disagreement has raised concerns among community members, particularly given that the violence occurred at a site of religious and charitable significance during a period of spiritual observance.

Police have urged the public to maintain peace and orderly conduct at public gatherings and charitable events across the country.