Colombo Court Refuses to Remove CID Director Shani Abeysekara from Suresh Sallay Investigation

The Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court has rejected a request to remove Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Director Shani Abeysekara from the ongoing investigation into former State Intelligence Service (SIS) Deputy Director Suresh Sallay.

The ruling represents a significant development in one of Sri Lanka's most high-profile and closely watched intelligence-related legal proceedings, reaffirming Abeysekara's authority to continue overseeing the probe.

Court Dismisses Removal Bid

The magistrate presiding over the Colombo Fort court delivered the decision after considering the request, which sought to disqualify the senior CID officer from leading the investigation. The court found no sufficient legal grounds to grant the application and allowed Abeysekara to remain in his role in connection with the Suresh Sallay case.

The decision is being seen as a procedural victory for those overseeing the investigation, and underscores the independence of the judicial process in determining the conduct of criminal inquiries of this nature.

Background to the Case

Suresh Sallay, a former senior official at the State Intelligence Service, has been at the centre of a high-stakes legal saga that has drawn considerable public and political attention in Sri Lanka. The case intersects with broader questions surrounding the conduct of intelligence operatives and accountability within the country's security establishment.

Shani Abeysekara himself has been a polarising figure in Sri Lankan law enforcement circles, having faced his own legal challenges in previous years before being reinstated to his position at the CID. His continued involvement in the Sallay investigation had been contested by those seeking his removal from the probe.

Significance of the Ruling

Legal observers note that the court's decision reinforces the principle that investigative assignments within the CID cannot be arbitrarily disrupted through applications designed to sideline key officers. The ruling is expected to allow the investigation to proceed without further impediment on this particular front.

The case continues to be monitored closely by the legal community, civil society groups, and the general public, given its implications for accountability and the rule of law in Sri Lanka's intelligence and security sector.

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