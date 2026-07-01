Colombo Court Orders Former Intelligence Chief Suresh Sallay to Hand Over Device Passwords to CID

The Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court has issued an order directing former State Intelligence Service (SIS) Director Suresh Sallay to surrender the passwords to his electronic devices to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Court Directs Cooperation with Investigators

The magistrate's ruling requires Sallay to provide access credentials for his laptop and mobile phone, signalling that investigators are seeking to examine digital data as part of an ongoing inquiry into the former intelligence chief.

The order reflects the court's intent to ensure full cooperation from Sallay with the CID, which has been probing matters connected to his tenure at the helm of the country's premier intelligence agency.

Background on Suresh Sallay

Suresh Sallay previously served as the Director of the State Intelligence Service, one of Sri Lanka's most powerful security institutions. His arrest and subsequent legal proceedings have drawn significant public attention, given the sensitive nature of his former role and the intelligence functions he oversaw.

The CID has been actively pursuing the case, and the seizure of digital evidence is widely seen as a critical step in advancing the investigation.

Significance of the Ruling

Legal observers note that compelling a suspect to disclose device passwords is a notable development in Sri Lankan judicial proceedings, raising questions around digital privacy and the scope of investigative authority.

The order was issued by the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court

Sallay is required to hand over passwords to both his laptop and mobile phone

The CID is the lead investigative body handling the case

The case continues to be closely monitored given Sallay's high-profile background and the implications the investigation may carry for Sri Lanka's intelligence establishment.

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