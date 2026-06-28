West Indies Pair Jangoo and Chase Demolish 149-Year-Old Record With Historic 401-Run Stand Against Sri Lanka

West Indies batters Amir Jangoo and Roston Chase have etched their names into cricket history, forging a mammoth 401-run partnership that shattered a record standing for 149 years, dealing a devastating blow to Sri Lanka in the process.

A Partnership for the Ages

The extraordinary stand between Jangoo and Chase rewrote the history books, obliterating a record that had survived since the earliest days of Test cricket. The 401-run partnership stunned cricket followers around the world and left the Sri Lankan bowling attack thoroughly exhausted and demoralised on the field.

Amir Jangoo, continuing to announce himself on the international stage, played a pivotal role alongside the experienced Roston Chase, whose calm and composed batting has long been a hallmark of West Indies' middle-order resilience. Together, the pair combined with devastating effect to put their side in a position of overwhelming dominance.

Sri Lanka Left Struggling

For the Sri Lankan side, the partnership represented a nightmare passage of play. The island nation's bowlers toiled without reward as the West Indies duo methodically accumulated runs, refusing to surrender their wickets and grinding down any hopes of a Sri Lankan comeback.

The sheer scale of the partnership placed Sri Lanka under immense pressure, with the visitors facing a monumental challenge to salvage a meaningful result from the match.

Historic Significance

The broken record, which had stood for an astonishing 149 years, underscores just how rare and remarkable this achievement truly is. Records of such vintage are seldom challenged in modern cricket, making the feat by Jangoo and Chase all the more extraordinary.

The partnership exceeded 401 runs, setting a new historic benchmark

The previous record had remained intact for 149 years

Both Amir Jangoo and Roston Chase contributed substantially to the stand

Sri Lanka's bowling attack was unable to separate the pair during the record-breaking spell

Cricket enthusiasts across the Caribbean and beyond celebrated the milestone as one of the most significant batting achievements in the sport's long and storied history, while Sri Lanka will need to regroup and respond with considerable determination if they are to remain competitive in this contest.

Related Video