Rights Groups Demand Sri Lanka Halt Haiti Troop Deployment Over Unpunished Sexual Abuse History

International human rights organisations are calling on Sri Lanka to suspend the deployment of its military personnel to Haiti, citing a deeply troubling record of unpunished sexual abuse committed by Sri Lankan peacekeepers in previous United Nations missions.

Serious Allegations Against Sri Lankan Peacekeepers

The rights groups argue that Sri Lanka has consistently failed to hold its soldiers accountable for sexual exploitation and abuse carried out during past peacekeeping operations. Advocates warn that sending troops to Haiti without first addressing these accountability gaps risks repeating a damaging pattern that has harmed vulnerable communities.

Haiti, already grappling with severe political instability, gang violence, and a humanitarian crisis, is considered one of the most fragile environments in the world. Rights campaigners stress that deploying forces with an unresolved history of misconduct could further endanger an already suffering population.

A Pattern of Impunity

Sri Lankan troops have previously served under UN peacekeeping mandates, during which multiple allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse were levelled against them. Human rights advocates contend that perpetrators were rarely, if ever, brought to justice, and that the Sri Lankan government has not demonstrated sufficient commitment to prosecuting those responsible.

Rights organisations maintain that the absence of meaningful accountability sends a dangerous message — that such misconduct carries no consequences for those in uniform.

The groups urging the halt include organisations that monitor UN peacekeeping conduct globally. They have presented their concerns formally, calling on both the Sri Lankan government and the United Nations to reconsider the deployment until credible accountability mechanisms are established and demonstrated.

Sri Lanka's Role in the Haiti Mission

Sri Lanka had been preparing to contribute personnel to the multinational security support mission in Haiti, which was authorised by the UN Security Council to help stabilise the Caribbean nation amid escalating gang violence and the near-collapse of state institutions.

While Sri Lanka has historically been an active contributor to UN peacekeeping missions worldwide, critics argue that participation must be conditional on a demonstrated commitment to upholding international standards of conduct — particularly regarding the protection of civilians from abuse by those mandated to protect them.

Government Yet to Formally Respond

At the time of reporting, the Sri Lankan government had not issued a formal public response to the rights groups' demands. The calls are expected to intensify scrutiny on Colombo's approach to military accountability, an issue that has long drawn criticism from the international community in various contexts.

For ordinary Sri Lankans, the controversy raises broader questions about the country's reputation on the world stage and whether the government is doing enough to ensure that those who serve under the national flag — and the UN flag — are held to the highest standards of conduct.

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