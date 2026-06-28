Jangoo's Double Century and Chase's 194 Hand West Indies Commanding Lead Over Sri Lanka in First Test

West Indies have firmly seized control of the first Test match against Sri Lanka, with a stunning batting display built around Amir Jangoo's remarkable double century and Roston Chase's near-miss knock of 194 putting the hosts in a position of significant dominance.

Jangoo Announces Himself on the Biggest Stage

Amir Jangoo, who has been working his way into the West Indies Test setup, produced the innings of his career to leave the Sri Lankan bowling attack thoroughly deflated. His double hundred was a statement of both temperament and technical ability, signalling the arrival of a confident and capable batting talent at the highest level of the game.

The knock provided the West Indies innings with a formidable foundation, and Sri Lanka's bowlers found themselves with precious few answers as the runs continued to pile on throughout the session.

Chase Falls Agonisingly Short of a Double Century

While Jangoo claimed the milestone of a double hundred, the performance of the experienced Roston Chase was equally compelling. The veteran right-hander crafted a magnificent 194, falling just six runs short of what would have been a deserved double century of his own.

Chase's innings was a masterclass in patience and precision, and the partnership he forged alongside Jangoo inflicted considerable damage on Sri Lanka's hopes of making an early impression in the series.

Sri Lanka Facing an Uphill Battle

The scale of the West Indies total has placed Sri Lanka in a deeply challenging position as the first Test progresses. The touring side will need to produce a substantial response with the bat if they are to avoid the prospect of following on or facing a daunting deficit that could prove difficult to overcome.

Sri Lanka's bowlers endured a gruelling outing as the twin batting masterclasses unfolded, and the team's management will now be looking to their batsmen to demonstrate similar resolve and application when their turn arrives at the crease.

Series Context

This first Test represents the opening chapter of what promises to be a keenly contested series between two sides with rich Test cricket traditions. However, on current evidence, West Indies hold every advantage as the match heads into its next phase, with Sri Lanka requiring something extraordinary to claw their way back into contention.

Related Video