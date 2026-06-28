Four Suspects Remanded Over Physiotherapist's Murder Found in Vehicle at Teldeniya

The Nuwara Eliya Magistrate's Court has remanded four suspects connected to the murder of a physiotherapist whose body was discovered inside a vehicle in Teldeniya, with the accused to remain in custody until July 9.

Key Suspects Ordered Into Remand

Among those remanded are the alleged mastermind behind the killing, his wife, and two others believed to be involved in the crime. The court issued the remand order on Friday following the suspects being produced before the magistrate.

Body Discovered Inside Vehicle

The victim, a physiotherapist, was found dead inside a parked vehicle in the Teldeniya area, prompting an immediate investigation by authorities. The circumstances surrounding the murder led investigators to identify and apprehend the four individuals now facing charges in connection with the case.

Investigation Ongoing

Police are continuing their investigations into the incident as the suspects remain remanded ahead of their next court appearance on July 9. Further details regarding the motive and full sequence of events are expected to emerge as the case progresses through the courts.

The case has drawn significant public attention, with authorities working to establish the complete chain of events leading to the physiotherapist's death.