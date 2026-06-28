ADB Greenlights $57.4 Million Boost for Sri Lanka's Rooftop Solar Expansion

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a financing package worth $57.4 million aimed at accelerating Sri Lanka's rooftop solar energy programme, marking a significant step forward in the island nation's transition toward cleaner and more affordable power generation.

A Major Push for Renewable Energy

The funding is designed to expand access to rooftop solar installations across Sri Lanka, enabling households and businesses to generate their own electricity while reducing dependence on costly fossil fuel imports. The initiative aligns with the government's broader ambition to increase the share of renewable energy in the national power mix.

Sri Lanka has long grappled with high electricity costs and frequent supply disruptions, challenges that were thrown into sharp relief during the severe economic crisis of 2022. Rooftop solar systems offer a decentralised solution that can ease pressure on the national grid while delivering long-term savings to consumers.

What the Funding Will Deliver

Expansion of rooftop solar capacity across residential, commercial, and public sector buildings

Support for low- and middle-income households to access solar technology

Strengthening of grid infrastructure to accommodate increased renewable energy input

Technical assistance to improve regulatory and financing frameworks for solar adoption

Broader Energy Goals

Sri Lanka has set an ambitious target of sourcing 70 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. The ADB package is expected to play a meaningful role in helping the country move closer to that goal by unlocking private investment and reducing financial barriers that have historically slowed rooftop solar uptake.

The approval reflects growing international confidence in Sri Lanka's commitment to sustainable energy reform and its potential to become a regional model for clean power transition.

The ADB has been a consistent development partner for Sri Lanka across multiple sectors, and this latest approval underscores the multilateral lender's focus on climate-resilient infrastructure as a pillar of economic recovery and long-term growth for the country.

Related Video