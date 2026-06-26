Son of Ex-Justice Minister Among Three Nabbed in CIABOC Bribery Sting Linked to Underworld Figure's Wife

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has confirmed the arrest of three individuals in connection with an alleged bribery scheme targeting the wife of a prominent underworld figure, in what has emerged as one of the more politically sensitive anti-corruption operations in recent memory.

Who Was Arrested?

Among those taken into custody is the son of former Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, alongside a Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) organiser and a third individual. CIABOC announced the arrests, signalling that the commission's net continues to reach into circles with significant political connections.

Nature of the Allegations

According to CIABOC, the three suspects are alleged to have demanded a bribe from the wife of a well-known underworld figure. The precise sum allegedly demanded and the circumstances surrounding the approach have not yet been fully disclosed by the commission, as investigations remain ongoing.

Political Dimensions

The involvement of the son of a former cabinet minister and a party organiser affiliated with a major opposition party has drawn considerable attention to the case. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe previously served as Justice Minister and has been a prominent figure in Sri Lankan legal and political circles for decades.

CIABOC has made clear that no individual, regardless of political affiliation or family background, is beyond the reach of the country's anti-corruption laws.

CIABOC's Ongoing Mandate

The arrests form part of CIABOC's broader mandate to pursue bribery and corruption cases across all levels of Sri Lankan society. The commission has been increasingly active in recent months, with investigators pursuing cases that span both public institutions and private dealings.

All three suspects are expected to be produced before a magistrate as the legal process proceeds. CIABOC has urged the public to continue reporting instances of bribery and corruption through its official channels.

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