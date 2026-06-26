SJB Moves to Discipline Horana Organiser Following Bribery Arrest

Opposition leader and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) chief Sajith Premadasa has announced that his party will launch disciplinary proceedings against its Horana organiser Charith Abeysinghe, following the latter's arrest by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on alleged bribery charges.

Premadasa made the announcement in Parliament, signalling that the SJB intends to take firm internal action against Abeysinghe in the wake of his detention by the country's premier anti-corruption body.

Party Takes Swift Stance

The SJB leader's public declaration in Parliament underscores the party's position that elected and appointed representatives within its ranks will be held accountable should they face credible legal allegations. By flagging the matter on the floor of the House, Premadasa made clear that the party would not shield its organisers from consequences arising out of corruption-related arrests.

Charith Abeysinghe serves as the SJB's organiser for the Horana electorate, a key constituency in the Kalutara District. His arrest by CIABOC has placed the opposition party in an uncomfortable spotlight at a time when anti-corruption measures remain a central political issue across Sri Lanka.

CIABOC Arrest Draws Attention

CIABOC, which operates as an independent body mandated to investigate and prosecute bribery and corruption offences, took Abeysinghe into custody over the alleged bribery charges. Further details regarding the specific nature of the allegations had not been fully disclosed at the time of reporting.

The development is likely to draw scrutiny toward the SJB as it continues to position itself as a credible alternative to the ruling administration, with good governance and anti-corruption among its key electoral pledges.

Disciplinary proceedings within the party are expected to follow formal procedures as outlined by the SJB's internal mechanisms, though no specific timeline was announced by the party leadership.

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