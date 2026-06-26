President AKD Pledges to Repeal Controversial PTA Within Months, Ending 46-Year-Old Law

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has assured Parliament that the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) — a piece of legislation that has remained on Sri Lanka's statute books for 46 years despite originally being introduced as a temporary measure — will be repealed within the next few months.

A Long-Contested Law Nearing Its End

Addressing Parliament, President Dissanayake acknowledged the deeply controversial history of the PTA, which has faced sustained criticism from human rights organisations, civil society groups, and the international community over decades of alleged misuse. The law, which was never intended to become a permanent fixture of Sri Lanka's legal framework, has long been a sticking point in the country's efforts to improve its human rights record.

The President confirmed that Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara is spearheading the legislative process to bring about the repeal, signalling that the government is moving with renewed urgency on an issue that previous administrations repeatedly promised to address but failed to resolve.

Decades of Criticism

Since its introduction, the PTA has been widely condemned for enabling prolonged detention without trial and for provisions that critics say have been weaponised against minorities, journalists, activists, and political dissidents. Calls for its abolition have grown louder in recent years, particularly as Sri Lanka seeks to strengthen ties with international partners and improve its standing on global human rights indices.

The pledge made in Parliament marks one of the strongest and most direct commitments yet from the Dissanayake administration on the matter, with the President setting a concrete timeframe rather than offering an open-ended promise of reform.

Significance for Sri Lanka

If repealed as promised, the move would represent a landmark moment in Sri Lanka's post-conflict journey, removing a law that many argue has cast a long shadow over the nation's democratic and judicial institutions. Observers will now be watching closely to see whether the government follows through within the stated timeframe and what replacement legislative framework, if any, will be introduced to address legitimate national security concerns.