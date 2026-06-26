More Than 40 Injured in Devastating Head-On Bus Collision at Talalla

More than 40 people have been injured, some in critical condition, following a violent head-on collision between two passenger buses at Talalla in the Matara district this morning.

Two Buses Involved in High-Impact Crash

The accident involved one bus travelling from Galle to Ampara and another making its way from Tangalle to Matara. The two vehicles collided head-on along the Talalla stretch of road, resulting in a large number of casualties among passengers on both buses.

Injured Rushed to Nearby Hospitals

Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, and the injured were transported to two medical facilities in the area for urgent treatment.

Matara General Hospital

Bathhegama District Hospital

Medical staff at both institutions are currently attending to the victims, with a number of individuals reported to be in a critical state following the impact.

Authorities Investigating the Cause

The exact circumstances that led to the collision are yet to be officially confirmed, and authorities are expected to launch a formal investigation into the incident. Head-on collisions of this nature on Sri Lanka's southern coastal roads have long raised concerns about road safety and driver conduct on busy inter-provincial routes.

Further updates are expected as the situation develops and medical assessments of the injured are completed.

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