Kundasale Police Training School Chief Arrested Over Suspicious Death in Teldeniya

The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Kundasale Police Training School has been taken into custody by the Nuwara Eliya Police in connection with a suspicious death case reported in the Teldeniya area, authorities confirmed.

Senior Officer Detained in Ongoing Investigation

The arrest marks a significant development in what investigators have been treating as a suspicious death case, with a senior ranking police officer himself now becoming a key suspect in the inquiry. The Nuwara Eliya Police carried out the arrest following the emergence of evidence linking the OIC to the circumstances surrounding the death.

The identity of the deceased and the precise nature of the alleged involvement of the accused officer have not yet been fully disclosed by police authorities, as investigations remain actively ongoing.

Rare Case of Officer Facing Serious Allegations

The incident has drawn considerable attention given that the individual arrested holds a position of responsibility at the Kundasale Police Training School — an institution tasked with the training and professional development of police personnel in Sri Lanka.

Cases involving law enforcement officers as suspects in serious criminal matters are relatively rare and are expected to face close public and institutional scrutiny. The arrest underscores the commitment of the relevant authorities to pursue the investigation regardless of the suspect's standing within the police service.

Further Proceedings Expected

The arrested officer is expected to be produced before a magistrate as the legal process moves forward. Nuwara Eliya Police have indicated that further details will be made available to the public as the investigation progresses.

Sri Lanka's police oversight bodies are also likely to be informed of the development, given the seniority of the officer involved and the nature of the allegations against him.

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