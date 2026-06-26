Intermittent Showers Expected Across Several Provinces and Districts Today

The Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for 26 June 2026, predicting intermittent showers across multiple provinces and districts in Sri Lanka.

Affected Regions

According to the forecast, issued at 5.30 a.m. today, residents in several parts of the island should prepare for unsettled weather conditions throughout the day. The following areas are expected to experience periodic rainfall:

Western Province

Sabaragamuwa Province

North-western Province

Galle District

Matara District

Kandy District

Nuwara-Eliya District

Thundershowers Also Possible

In addition to general showers, the meteorological authorities have warned that thundershowers may also occur in some of the affected areas during the course of the day. Residents are advised to remain vigilant, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours when such activity tends to intensify.

The public is encouraged to stay updated with the latest advisories from the Department of Meteorology and to take appropriate precautions, especially when travelling or engaging in outdoor activities in the regions mentioned.

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