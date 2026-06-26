Colombo High Court Issues Summons to Indian Witnesses in Krrish Case Against Namal Rajapaksa

The Colombo High Court has taken a significant step forward in the case filed against Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa, ordering that summons be issued to two Indian nationals who are expected to serve as witnesses in the high-profile Krrish project transaction case.

Summons Issued Under Foreign Witness Procedure

The directive, issued by the Colombo High Court yesterday, follows the established procedure set out by the Judicial Service Commission for the summoning of witnesses residing abroad. The move marks a notable procedural milestone in the legal proceedings surrounding the controversial Krrish real estate development project.

Background of the Krrish Project Case

The case centres on a contentious financial transaction linked to the Krrish project, an Indian real estate venture that attracted considerable public scrutiny in Sri Lanka. Namal Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and a prominent figure within the SLPP, has been named in the legal action in connection with the dealings surrounding the project.

The Krrish project had previously drawn widespread attention and controversy, raising questions over the nature of agreements and transactions entered into during the tenure of the previous administration.

Case Continues to Progress

With the High Court now moving to bring Indian witnesses into the proceedings through the appropriate legal channels, observers anticipate that the case will gather further momentum in the weeks ahead. The formal summoning of foreign witnesses underscores the cross-border dimensions of the matter and signals the court's intent to pursue a thorough examination of the facts before it.

The case continues to be closely watched by legal analysts and the general public alike, given the prominent profile of the accused and the broader questions of accountability it raises.

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