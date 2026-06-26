Badulla High Court Defers Sentencing of SJB Parliamentarian Chaminda Wijesiri to Late July

The sentencing of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Member of Parliament Chaminda Wijesiri and a co-accused has been postponed by the Badulla High Court, with proceedings now scheduled to resume on July 28.

The decision to defer the sentencing was handed down by the Badulla High Court, pushing back what had been an anticipated ruling in the case involving the sitting parliamentarian.

Case Background

MP Chaminda Wijesiri, who represents the SJB in Parliament, appeared before the Badulla High Court alongside another accused in the ongoing legal proceedings. The court's decision to adjourn the sentencing phase until July 28 means both individuals will have to await the court's final determination for several more weeks.

Implications for the Parliamentarian

The postponement adds to the prolonged legal uncertainty surrounding the SJB legislator. As a sitting Member of Parliament, the outcome of the sentencing carries significant political weight, and the case has drawn attention from both legal observers and political circles across the country.

Further details are expected to emerge when the matter is taken up again before the Badulla High Court on July 28.

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