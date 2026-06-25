CIABOC Discloses Grounds for Arrest of Rakitha Rajapakshe and Charith Abeysinghe

Sri Lanka's Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has come forward to publicly disclose the reasons behind the recent arrests of Rakitha Rajapakshe, son of a prominent political figure, and Charith Abeysinghe, shedding light on a case that has drawn considerable public attention across the island.

Commission Breaks Silence on High-Profile Arrests

CIABOC, the country's apex anti-corruption body, issued a statement clarifying the circumstances that led to the detention of both individuals, signalling that the arrests were the result of a formal investigation into alleged bribery or corrupt conduct.

The commission confirmed that the arrests were carried out in accordance with its mandate to investigate and prosecute offences involving bribery and corruption, and that proper legal procedures were followed throughout the process.

Public Interest and Accountability

The arrests have sparked widespread discussion in Sri Lanka, given the political connections associated with those named. CIABOC's decision to publicly state the grounds for the arrests reflects growing pressure on institutions to maintain transparency in high-profile cases involving individuals linked to the political establishment.

Anti-corruption watchdogs and civil society groups have long called for greater accountability when investigations touch upon figures with political affiliations, and this latest development is being closely monitored by those advocating for institutional independence.

Investigation Ongoing

While full details of the allegations are yet to be made public, CIABOC indicated that the investigation remains active. Both Rakitha Rajapakshe and Charith Abeysinghe are expected to face further legal proceedings as the commission pursues its inquiry.

The commission urged the public to allow the legal process to proceed without interference, reaffirming its commitment to conducting impartial investigations regardless of the status or background of those involved.

Further updates are expected as the case progresses through Sri Lanka's legal system.

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