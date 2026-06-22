Judicial Vacancies Remain Unfilled as NPP Government Stays Silent on Appointments

The National People's Power (NPP) government has yet to reach a final decision on filling critical vacancies within Sri Lanka's judiciary, leaving the public and opposition politicians increasingly frustrated by the prolonged uncertainty.

The matter came to a head on 12 June when a group of opposition parliamentarians, led by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa, formally approached Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickremeratne, urging him to raise the issue directly with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Opposition Mounts Pressure

The delegation of opposition MPs expressed serious concern over the continued absence of judicial appointments, warning that the vacancies pose a direct threat to the functioning of the country's legal system. By bringing the matter before the Speaker, the opposition signalled its intent to escalate the issue through formal parliamentary channels.

Premadasa and his colleagues argued that an understaffed judiciary risks causing significant delays in court proceedings, ultimately denying ordinary Sri Lankans timely access to justice.

Government Yet to Act

Despite mounting calls for action, the NPP administration has offered no clear timeline for resolving the situation. The government's silence on the matter has drawn criticism from legal circles and opposition benches alike, with many questioning whether the delay reflects deeper indecision at the highest levels of the executive.

The judiciary plays a central role in upholding the rule of law, and any prolonged vacancy at senior judicial levels is widely seen as a matter of national importance requiring urgent attention.

As pressure continues to build from opposition parties and civil society, all eyes remain on President Dissanayake to provide clarity and move swiftly to restore full judicial capacity before further damage is done to public confidence in the justice system.