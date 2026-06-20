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Rumesh Tharanga Claims Historic Third Straight Diamond League Title in Doha

20 Jun 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
4 Comments
Rumesh Tharanga Claims Historic Third Straight Diamond League Title in Doha

Sri Lankan javelin sensation Rumesh Tharanga continued his extraordinary run of form by clinching his third consecutive Diamond League victory in Doha on Saturday, defeating two-time world champion Anderson Peters in a commanding display of athleticism.

The 23-year-old, who currently holds the distinction of world leader in the discipline, launched an impressive throw of 88.68 metres to secure top honours, finishing more than two metres ahead of Peters, who recorded a distance of 86.38 metres.

A Statement Performance

Tharanga's victory over Peters — one of the most decorated javelin throwers on the global circuit — underlines the young Sri Lankan's rapid rise to the pinnacle of world athletics. Peters, a Grenadian star who has claimed the world championship title on two occasions, was unable to match Tharanga's consistency and power on the day.

The result marks yet another milestone in what is shaping up to be a landmark season for Tharanga, who has now established himself as a dominant force on the prestigious Diamond League circuit.

Pride for Sri Lanka

Tharanga's hat-trick of Diamond League wins will be celebrated as a remarkable achievement for Sri Lankan sport, with the young athlete proving that he can compete with and overcome the world's very best on successive occasions.

With the athletics season still unfolding, all eyes will be on whether Tharanga can maintain this breathtaking momentum in the competitions ahead.

💬 Join the Discussion 4

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

N
Nimal Fernando 20 Jun 2026

hope the goverment gives him proper support now, dont wait till he retires

I
Ishara Gunawardena 20 Jun 2026

third straight Diamond League at 23 years old, what a talent

P
Pasan Liyanage 20 Jun 2026

our boy beating Anderson Peters again unbelievable machang

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Nadeesha Kumari 20 Jun 2026

Peters was not even close this time, 88m plus is serious throw

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