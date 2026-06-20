Rumesh Tharanga Claims Historic Third Straight Diamond League Title in Doha

Sri Lankan javelin sensation Rumesh Tharanga continued his extraordinary run of form by clinching his third consecutive Diamond League victory in Doha on Saturday, defeating two-time world champion Anderson Peters in a commanding display of athleticism.

The 23-year-old, who currently holds the distinction of world leader in the discipline, launched an impressive throw of 88.68 metres to secure top honours, finishing more than two metres ahead of Peters, who recorded a distance of 86.38 metres.

A Statement Performance

Tharanga's victory over Peters — one of the most decorated javelin throwers on the global circuit — underlines the young Sri Lankan's rapid rise to the pinnacle of world athletics. Peters, a Grenadian star who has claimed the world championship title on two occasions, was unable to match Tharanga's consistency and power on the day.

The result marks yet another milestone in what is shaping up to be a landmark season for Tharanga, who has now established himself as a dominant force on the prestigious Diamond League circuit.

Pride for Sri Lanka

Tharanga's hat-trick of Diamond League wins will be celebrated as a remarkable achievement for Sri Lankan sport, with the young athlete proving that he can compete with and overcome the world's very best on successive occasions.

With the athletics season still unfolding, all eyes will be on whether Tharanga can maintain this breathtaking momentum in the competitions ahead.