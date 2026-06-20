New Gold Loan Regulations Set to Squeeze Finance Companies More Than Banks, Warn Analysts

Proposed regulatory changes to gold loan practices in Sri Lanka are expected to place a significantly heavier burden on licensed finance companies than on commercial banks, raising fresh concerns about the financial sector's stability and lending capacity.

An Uneven Playing Field

Industry analysts and sector observers have warned that the new gold loan rules, which are set to tighten the framework under which lenders can offer credit against gold collateral, will disproportionately affect non-bank financial institutions. Unlike commercial banks, which possess broader capital bases and more diversified loan portfolios, many finance companies rely heavily on gold-backed lending as a core revenue stream.

This structural difference means that while banks may absorb the regulatory impact with relative ease, smaller finance companies could find themselves under serious pressure to restructure their lending operations or reduce their exposure to the gold loan segment altogether.

What the New Rules Entail

The regulatory adjustments are understood to include stricter loan-to-value ratios on gold-backed lending, meaning borrowers would receive a lower percentage of their gold's market value as a loan. Additional compliance requirements around valuation procedures and documentation are also expected to be introduced as part of the updated framework.

For commercial banks, such changes represent manageable adjustments to one segment of a wide lending portfolio. However, for many licensed finance companies, gold loans represent a significant and sometimes dominant share of their business activity, making the impact far more consequential.

Finance Companies Under Pressure

A number of licensed finance companies operating across Sri Lanka have built their customer base largely around gold loan products, particularly serving low-income and rural communities who use gold jewellery as accessible collateral. Any reduction in lending capacity within this segment could affect not only the companies themselves but also the millions of ordinary Sri Lankans who depend on these facilities for short-term financial relief.

Analysts note that finance companies typically operate with tighter margins and less regulatory cushioning compared to their banking counterparts, making them inherently more vulnerable to sector-specific rule changes of this nature.

Calls for a Balanced Approach

Voices within the financial industry have urged regulators to consider a phased or differentiated implementation of the new rules, taking into account the structural differences between banks and finance companies. There is growing concern that a one-size-fits-all regulatory approach could inadvertently destabilise smaller financial institutions that play a vital role in extending credit to underserved segments of the population.

As Sri Lanka continues its broader economic recovery, policymakers will need to carefully weigh the benefits of tighter oversight in the gold loan sector against the potential disruption to financial access for vulnerable communities and the operational viability of licensed finance companies.

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