Woman Posing as Doctor Arrested Over Rs. 60 Million Fraud Targeting Patients

A 53-year-old woman has been taken into custody after allegedly masquerading as both a Western and Ayurvedic medical practitioner and swindling unsuspecting victims out of nearly Rs. 60 million, authorities have confirmed.

Elaborate Deception Over Extended Period

The suspect, whose identity has not been officially disclosed, is accused of presenting herself as a qualified medical professional trained in both conventional and traditional Ayurvedic medicine. Investigators believe she exploited the trust of patients seeking medical treatment, using her fraudulent credentials to extract large sums of money from victims over a sustained period.

The scale of the alleged fraud — amounting to close to Rs. 60 million — points to a carefully orchestrated scheme that targeted multiple individuals who believed they were receiving legitimate healthcare services.

Arrest Made by Authorities

Law enforcement officials moved to apprehend the suspect following complaints lodged by victims who eventually grew suspicious of her conduct and qualifications. The arrest marks a significant step in addressing concerns over unregistered and unqualified individuals operating within Sri Lanka's healthcare sector.

A Warning to the Public

The case has raised fresh alarms about the dangers of seeking medical assistance from unverified practitioners. Authorities are urging members of the public to take the following precautions:

Always verify a medical professional's registration with the Sri Lanka Medical Council or the relevant Ayurvedic regulatory body before seeking treatment.

Be cautious of practitioners who demand large upfront payments or promise miraculous cures.

Report suspicious individuals claiming medical qualifications to the nearest police station or health authorities immediately.

Investigations into the full extent of the fraud are ongoing, and further arrests have not been ruled out by police.

The suspect is currently in police custody and is expected to be produced before a magistrate as the investigation proceeds. Officials have indicated that additional victims may yet come forward, potentially increasing the total value of the alleged fraud even further.