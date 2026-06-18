Sri Lanka Tourism Clinches Four International Awards at Seoul Travel Fair

A landmark achievement for Sri Lanka's tourism sector on the global stage

Sri Lanka Tourism has scored a significant international triumph, winning four prestigious awards at the 41st Seoul International Travel Fair (SITF) 2026, held in the South Korean capital of Seoul.

The achievement marks a proud moment for the island nation's tourism industry, reinforcing Sri Lanka's growing reputation as a world-class travel destination among global audiences and industry professionals alike.

Recognition on a competitive global platform

The Seoul International Travel Fair is one of Asia's most prominent travel and tourism exhibitions, drawing participation from destinations, travel agencies, and tourism boards from across the world. Securing four awards at such a competitive event underscores the strides Sri Lanka has made in marketing itself as a premier destination in the post-pandemic era.

The recognition at SITF 2026 is expected to further boost Sri Lanka's visibility in the lucrative South Korean and broader East Asian travel markets, which have increasingly become key source markets for inbound tourism to the island.

A boost for Sri Lanka's recovering tourism industry

Sri Lanka's tourism sector has been on a steady recovery trajectory in recent years, with the government and industry stakeholders investing heavily in destination promotion and infrastructure development. Accolades of this nature serve as powerful endorsements that strengthen traveller confidence and attract new visitor segments.

The wins at Seoul are anticipated to complement ongoing efforts to grow annual tourist arrivals and foreign exchange earnings, both of which remain critical to the country's broader economic recovery.

Further details regarding the specific categories in which the awards were received are expected to be announced by Sri Lanka Tourism officials in the coming days.

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