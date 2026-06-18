Sri Lanka Tax Revenue Surges Past 50% Growth Mark as Economy Rebounds

Sri Lanka's government revenue collection has recorded a remarkable turnaround, achieving growth of over 50 percent as the island nation continues its steady recovery from the devastating economic crisis that gripped the country in recent years.

A Dramatic Reversal of Fortune

The figures represent a striking transformation for a country that was once struggling to meet basic fiscal obligations. Sri Lanka's tax-to-GDP ratio has now more than doubled, climbing to above 15 percent from the alarmingly low levels of below 8 percent recorded during the peak of the economic crisis — a period marked by crippling fuel shortages, soaring inflation, and widespread public hardship.

The improvement signals that the structural fiscal reforms implemented as part of the country's economic recovery programme are beginning to yield concrete and measurable results.

What Is Driving the Growth

Analysts point to a combination of factors behind the surge in revenue collection, including:

Broadening of the tax base across key sectors of the economy

Stricter enforcement mechanisms and reduced tax evasion

Improved compliance among businesses and individual taxpayers

A gradual but sustained recovery in economic activity

Significance for Sri Lanka's Recovery Path

A healthy tax-to-GDP ratio is considered a critical indicator of a government's ability to fund public services, service debt obligations, and invest in long-term development. For Sri Lanka, which entered into a bailout programme with the International Monetary Fund following its unprecedented default on foreign debt in 2022, maintaining fiscal discipline is not merely a policy choice — it is a core condition for continued international financial support.

Sri Lanka's tax-to-GDP ratio has already doubled to more than 15 percent from below 8 percent when it faced its economic crisis.

The achievement is likely to be viewed positively by international creditors and investors who have been monitoring the country's fiscal trajectory closely as debt restructuring negotiations continue to progress.

Cautious Optimism

While the revenue figures are encouraging, economists caution that sustaining this momentum will require continued commitment to reform. Sri Lanka's public finances remain under pressure, and any slippage in revenue collection could jeopardise the fragile gains made over the past two years.

For ordinary Sri Lankans, the hope is that improved government revenues will eventually translate into better public services, reduced borrowing costs, and a more stable economic environment — tangible signs that the worst of the crisis is firmly behind them.