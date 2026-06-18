Sri Lanka Moves to Reform Customs and Labour Laws in Bid to Escape 12.5% US Tariff Burden

Sri Lanka is drawing up sweeping reforms to its customs procedures and labour regulations as the island nation works to secure relief from the 12.5 per cent tariffs that the United States has imposed on its exports, in a move that could have far-reaching consequences for the country's trade-dependent economy.

Why the Reforms Matter

The proposed changes signal a significant policy shift by Colombo, which is eager to protect Sri Lankan exporters — particularly those in the garment and apparel sector — from being priced out of the lucrative American market. The 12.5 per cent tariff rate threatens to undermine the competitiveness of Sri Lankan goods at a time when the country is still navigating its way out of a severe economic crisis.

By modernising its customs framework and bringing labour standards in line with internationally recognised benchmarks, Sri Lanka hopes to demonstrate to Washington that it qualifies for more favourable trade treatment.

What Is Being Proposed

Revisions to customs rules aimed at streamlining trade procedures and improving transparency

Reforms to labour regulations designed to align with international standards expected by key trading partners

Broader structural adjustments intended to strengthen Sri Lanka's case for tariff relief in ongoing discussions with the United States

The Stakes for Sri Lanka

The United States remains one of Sri Lanka's most important export destinations, with the textile and apparel industry accounting for a substantial share of those shipments. Any sustained increase in tariff costs risks job losses across thousands of factory floor workers and threatens foreign exchange earnings that the country critically depends upon for economic stability.

Sri Lanka's willingness to undertake domestic policy reforms reflects the broader pressure facing smaller export-oriented economies as global trade dynamics shift under renewed American protectionist measures.

Economists and industry leaders have broadly welcomed the government's proactive approach, though many caution that the reforms must be implemented swiftly and credibly if they are to carry weight in negotiations with American trade authorities.

A Wider Regional Challenge

Sri Lanka is not alone in facing this pressure. Several Asian economies have found themselves scrambling to adjust policies following the United States' reassertion of tariff leverage as a diplomatic and economic tool. For Sri Lanka, however, the urgency is particularly acute given its fragile post-crisis fiscal position and its heavy reliance on export revenues to service foreign debt obligations.

Officials in Colombo are expected to advance these proposals through the relevant legislative and regulatory channels in the coming months, with the government keen to signal its reform credentials both to Washington and to international financial institutions monitoring the country's recovery programme.

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