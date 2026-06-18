Sri Lanka Declares Special Dengue Prevention Week as Outbreak Continues to Escalate

Authorities Mobilise Nationwide Response as Dengue Cases Rise

Sri Lankan health authorities have declared a Special Dengue Prevention Week as the island nation grapples with a growing dengue fever outbreak, signalling mounting concern over the pace at which cases are spreading across the country.

A Public Health Emergency Taking Shape

The declaration comes as dengue case numbers continue to climb, prompting officials to intensify efforts to bring the situation under control before it develops into a more severe public health crisis. The designated prevention week is intended to rally communities, local government bodies, and health workers around a coordinated campaign to eliminate mosquito breeding sites and raise awareness among the general public.

What the Prevention Drive Involves

The Special Dengue Prevention Week focuses on a range of targeted measures designed to cut transmission at the source. Key activities being promoted include:

Clearing stagnant water from home gardens, rooftops, and drains where the Aedes aegypti mosquito breeds

Community clean-up drives coordinated through local councils and public health inspectors

Public awareness campaigns urging households to check water storage containers, flower pots, and discarded items that collect rainwater

Increased surveillance and fogging operations in high-risk areas

A Recurring Seasonal Threat

Dengue fever remains one of Sri Lanka's most persistent vector-borne diseases, with outbreaks typically intensifying during and after periods of heavy rainfall when standing water becomes abundant. The Western Province, including the Colombo district, has historically recorded the highest burden of cases, though the disease regularly affects communities island-wide.

Health officials are urging every household to take responsibility for eliminating potential mosquito breeding grounds, stressing that community participation is the most effective tool in preventing the further spread of the disease.

A Call to Action for All Sri Lankans

Authorities have emphasised that defeating dengue cannot rest on government action alone. Citizens are being urged to inspect their surroundings regularly, seek medical attention promptly if symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint pain, or skin rashes appear, and to cooperate fully with public health officers conducting inspections in their neighbourhoods.

With the outbreak still growing, health officials have warned that vigilance must be maintained beyond the designated prevention week, and that sustained community engagement will be critical to reversing the current trend in case numbers.

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