Patali Accuses Government of Deceiving Public on Fuel Prices, Demands Immediate Reduction

Former Member of Parliament Patali Champika Ranawaka has launched a sharp attack on the government, accusing it of deliberately misleading the Sri Lankan public over fuel pricing at a time when global oil prices have fallen significantly.

Ranawaka, a prominent opposition figure and former minister, rejected the government's justifications for maintaining current fuel prices, arguing that ordinary citizens are being made to bear an unfair burden while international market conditions have shifted in their favour.

A Case for Lower Prices

The former MP pointed to the notable decline in global crude oil prices as clear grounds for a reduction in local fuel costs. He argued that the government has a responsibility to pass on the benefits of falling international oil prices to consumers, rather than using the opportunity to shore up revenue.

Ranawaka contended that the current pricing structure does not reflect the realities of the global energy market, and that the authorities are offering explanations that do not hold up to scrutiny.

Public Frustration Over Cost of Living

His remarks come at a time when Sri Lankan households continue to struggle with the broader cost of living, with fuel prices remaining a central concern for families, businesses, and transport operators across the island.

High fuel costs directly affect public transport fares and freight charges

Small businesses and self-employed individuals remain particularly vulnerable to elevated energy costs

Consumers have repeatedly called for relief as economic pressures persist

Ranawaka's call adds to growing pressure from opposition politicians and civil society groups urging the government to take concrete steps to ease the financial strain on the public.

Government Yet to Respond

At the time of writing, the government had not issued a formal response to Ranawaka's latest accusations. Fuel pricing in Sri Lanka is determined through a formula-based revision mechanism, though critics have long questioned whether it is applied transparently and consistently.

As global oil markets continue to fluctuate, the debate over whether Sri Lankan consumers are receiving a fair deal on fuel is expected to intensify in the weeks ahead.