Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Ex-Private Secretary Remanded Until July 1

Sugeeshwara Bandara, who previously served as private secretary to former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has been remanded in custody until July 1, following his appearance before a Sri Lankan court.

Bandara was ordered into remand custody by the presiding magistrate, with the case expected to be taken up again when he is produced before court on the scheduled date.

The development marks the latest in a series of legal proceedings that have drawn attention to individuals who held senior positions within the former president's administration. Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who resigned from the presidency in July 2022 amid widespread public protests triggered by the country's devastating economic crisis, has since returned to Sri Lanka following a period of self-imposed exile abroad.

The remanding of his former private secretary is being closely watched by political observers and the general public, as authorities continue to pursue accountability-related inquiries connected to the previous administration.

Further details regarding the specific charges or allegations against Bandara are expected to emerge as the case proceeds when courts resume the matter on July 1.