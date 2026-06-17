Twenty-Six Caught in Gold Smuggling Crackdown at Kankesanthurai Ferry Terminal

Authorities have detained twenty-six passengers at the Kankesanthurai ferry terminal in northern Sri Lanka after suspecting them of attempting to smuggle gold into India, officials confirmed.

The individuals were stopped before they could board a scheduled ferry service bound for Nagapattinam, a port city on India's southeastern coast. The detentions took place as part of routine security and customs checks carried out ahead of the vessel's departure.

Crackdown at Northern Terminal

The Kankesanthurai to Nagapattinam ferry route, which serves as a key maritime link between Sri Lanka and India, has increasingly come under scrutiny from law enforcement agencies monitoring cross-border smuggling activity. Officials have intensified screening procedures at the terminal in recent months amid growing concerns over the illegal movement of valuables through the passage.

All twenty-six detainees were held for further questioning by the relevant authorities, who are conducting a thorough investigation into the suspected smuggling attempt.

Gold Smuggling a Growing Concern

The illegal trade of gold across Sri Lanka's maritime borders has posed a persistent challenge for customs and law enforcement agencies. Smugglers are known to employ increasingly sophisticated methods to conceal contraband, making vigilance at ferry terminals and ports a critical priority.

Twenty-six passengers detained before ferry departure

The ferry was scheduled to travel from Kankesanthurai to Nagapattinam, India

Detentions made on suspicion of gold smuggling

Investigations are currently ongoing

Authorities have urged the public to report any suspicious activity related to smuggling, as law enforcement continues to strengthen measures to prevent the illegal movement of goods through the country's northern maritime gateway.