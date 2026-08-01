Curfew Imposed Around Mahara Prison Amid Unrest

Sri Lankan police have imposed a curfew in the vicinity of Mahara Prison, effective until further notice, following an outbreak of unrest at the facility.

Authorities moved swiftly to enforce the restrictions in the surrounding area as tensions escalated within and around the prison complex. The curfew is intended to maintain public order and prevent any further deterioration of the situation in the region.

Security Measures Put in Place

The decision to impose the curfew underscores the seriousness with which law enforcement is treating the incident. Residents in the affected area have been advised to remain indoors and comply fully with the directives issued by police.

Security personnel have been deployed in and around the prison to bring the situation under control. Officials have urged the public to stay calm and to avoid the restricted zone until the curfew is formally lifted.

Situation Developing

The exact nature and cause of the unrest had not been fully disclosed at the time of reporting, with authorities continuing to assess the situation on the ground. Further updates are expected to be issued by police as the circumstances evolve.

Mahara Prison, located in the Gampaha District, is one of Sri Lanka's largest correctional facilities and has in the past been the scene of significant incidents involving inmates.

The public is urged to follow all instructions issued by law enforcement authorities and to refrain from congregating near the prison premises during this period.

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