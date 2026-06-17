Sri Lankan University Chaplain Among Seven Charged in Boston Police Prostitution Sting

A Sri Lankan religious leader who has been serving as a university chaplain in the United States is among seven individuals facing criminal charges following an undercover prostitution sting operation conducted by the Boston Police Department.

Operation Leads to Multiple Arrests

Law enforcement authorities in Boston carried out a targeted sting operation that resulted in the arrest of seven individuals on charges related to soliciting prostitution. Among those charged is a Sri Lankan national who held a position of significant religious and pastoral responsibility at an American university as a chaplain.

The charges have sent shockwaves through the community, given the prominent and trusted role that a university chaplain typically holds in an academic institution — serving as a spiritual guide and counsellor to students and staff.

A Position of Trust Under Scrutiny

University chaplains are generally regarded as pillars of moral and spiritual authority within their institutions. The accused Sri Lankan individual's alleged conduct stands in stark contrast to the expectations and responsibilities associated with such a role, raising serious questions about the conduct of those entrusted with the welfare of students.

Boston Police have not disclosed the full identities of all individuals charged as part of standard procedures related to ongoing legal proceedings. However, it has been confirmed that the Sri Lankan chaplain is among the seven facing prosecution.

Implications for the Sri Lankan Community Abroad

The case has drawn attention within Sri Lankan expatriate circles in the United States, where community members have expressed both shock and concern. Sri Lankan diaspora communities in the greater Boston area, like many others, often look to religious figures for guidance and community cohesion.

Seven individuals in total have been charged following the Boston Police sting operation

The Sri Lankan accused was employed as a chaplain at a United States university

Charges relate to the solicitation of prostitution

The operation was conducted undercover by Boston law enforcement

The accused individuals are expected to face proceedings in the Massachusetts court system. The case serves as a reminder that law enforcement agencies in the United States continue to actively pursue those engaged in the solicitation of prostitution, regardless of their social or professional standing.

Authorities have not yet indicated whether the university that employed the Sri Lankan chaplain has taken any institutional action in response to the charges.