Sri Lanka Stuns New Zealand in Women's T20 World Cup Upset to Shake Up Tournament

Sri Lanka delivered one of the most dramatic results of the Women's T20 World Cup, defeating defending champions New Zealand in a stunning upset that has sent shockwaves through the tournament and significantly dented the Black Ferns' title defence.

A Historic Victory for Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan women's cricket team produced a remarkable performance to overcome New Zealand, a side that arrived at the tournament as reigning champions and among the pre-tournament favourites to retain their crown. The victory marks a significant moment for Sri Lankan women's cricket, demonstrating the growing competitiveness of the island nation on the global stage.

The result not only stunned the cricketing world but also reshuffled the group standings, throwing the tournament wide open and raising serious questions about New Zealand's ability to progress deep into the competition.

England Continue Unbeaten Run

Meanwhile, England maintained their impressive unbeaten record in the tournament, continuing to build momentum as one of the standout teams of the competition so far. Their consistent performances have positioned them as a serious contender for the title as the group stage progresses.

Tournament Takes Shape

With results such as Sri Lanka's victory over New Zealand proving that no team can afford complacency, the Women's T20 World Cup is shaping up to be an unpredictable and fiercely competitive edition of the tournament.

For Sri Lanka, the win will be celebrated as a landmark achievement and a source of enormous national pride, offering a timely boost to the women's game back home and inspiring a new generation of cricketers across the island.

Related Video