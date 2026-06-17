Sri Lanka on High Alert as Health Ministry Raises Dengue Epidemic Warning

Officials Sound the Alarm Over Rising Dengue Cases

Sri Lanka's health authorities have issued a stark warning that the country could be heading towards a dengue epidemic, as the number of reported cases continues to climb at an alarming rate across the island.

Health Ministry Secretary and specialist Dr Anil Jasinghe has cautioned that Sri Lanka is facing a serious and growing threat from the mosquito-borne disease, urging both government institutions and the general public to take immediate preventive action before the situation deteriorates further.

A Growing Public Health Concern

Dengue fever, transmitted through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, has long been a recurring seasonal challenge for Sri Lanka. However, authorities are concerned that the current surge in case numbers points to a potentially wider outbreak if swift and coordinated measures are not put in place.

Dr Jasinghe's warning reflects the Ministry's heightened concern over the pace at which new infections are being recorded, particularly in densely populated urban areas where stagnant water — a primary breeding ground for mosquitoes — is difficult to eliminate entirely.

What the Public Can Do

Health officials are urging Sri Lankans to take the following precautionary steps to help curb the spread of the disease:

Remove or empty containers that collect stagnant water around homes and workplaces

Use mosquito repellents and wear protective clothing, especially during dawn and dusk

Ensure water storage containers are tightly covered at all times

Seek immediate medical attention if symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, or body pain develop

Cooperate with local health inspectors conducting dengue prevention drives in their areas

Authorities Urge Collective Responsibility

The threat of a dengue epidemic is real and present. Every household, every community, and every institution must act now to prevent this from becoming a full-scale public health crisis.

The Ministry of Health has called on local government bodies, schools, hospitals, and community organisations to intensify awareness campaigns and cleaning programmes in their respective areas. Officials stress that defeating dengue is not solely the responsibility of health workers — it requires a nationwide, collective effort.

With Sri Lanka already navigating multiple economic and social pressures, a large-scale dengue outbreak would place additional strain on an already stretched public health system. The Ministry's warning serves as a timely reminder that vigilance and community action remain the most effective tools in combating this preventable disease.

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