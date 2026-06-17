Police Raid Colombo Hotel Linked to Former Minister Johnston Fernando Over Firearms Allegations

A luxury hotel in Colombo's Slave Island area, reportedly connected to former Minister Johnston Fernando, was raided by authorities following allegations relating to the possession of illegal firearms, law enforcement sources confirmed.

Anti-Corruption Unit Leads the Operation

Officers from the Panadura Walana Anti-Corruption unit conducted the search operation at the upscale establishment, as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected firearm-related offences. The raid signals a continued push by Sri Lankan law enforcement to act on allegations involving individuals with political connections.

Hotel Linked to Former Minister

The hotel, situated in the Slave Island district of Colombo, is said to be associated with Johnston Fernando, a prominent former government minister who has previously held senior positions within Sri Lanka's political landscape. The nature of the alleged firearms offences and whether any arrests or seizures were made during the raid have not yet been officially confirmed at the time of reporting.

Part of Broader Anti-Corruption Efforts

The operation forms part of what appears to be a wider crackdown by Sri Lankan authorities on corruption and unlawful activity, including alleged illegal possession of weapons. Investigators are expected to release further details as the inquiry progresses.

Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as more information becomes available.