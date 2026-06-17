Lanka Sathosa Slashes Prices on Nine Essential Goods Starting Thursday

State-owned retail giant Lanka Sathosa has announced a reduction in prices across nine essential consumer items, with the new rates taking effect from Thursday, June 18, following directives from the relevant authorities.

Relief for Household Budgets

The price cuts are expected to bring some relief to Sri Lankan households that have been grappling with the rising cost of living in recent years. Lanka Sathosa, which operates an islandwide network of retail outlets, plays a key role in making essential goods accessible and affordable to the general public.

The government-backed retailer said the reductions were implemented in line with instructions received from the authorities, though full details of the specific items and their revised prices are yet to be officially confirmed in comprehensive form.

A Step Towards Affordability

Lanka Sathosa has historically been used as a policy tool by successive governments to help stabilise prices of essential commodities, particularly during periods of economic strain. The latest move signals a continued effort to ease the financial burden on ordinary consumers across the country.

Members of the public are encouraged to visit their nearest Lanka Sathosa outlet from June 18 onwards to take advantage of the revised pricing on the nine affected consumer goods.

Further details regarding the full list of items and their updated prices are expected to be communicated through official government and Lanka Sathosa channels shortly.

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