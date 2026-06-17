India and Sri Lanka Explore Local Currency Trade Settlement to Deepen Economic Ties

Bilateral talks focus on reducing dependence on foreign currencies in trade transactions

India and Sri Lanka have held discussions aimed at strengthening their trade relationship by exploring mechanisms to settle bilateral transactions in their respective local currencies, a move that could significantly reduce both nations' reliance on the US dollar and other foreign currencies in mutual commerce.

The talks reflect a growing interest among regional economies to insulate themselves from global currency volatility and the financial pressures that come with dollar-denominated trade. For Sri Lanka, which is still navigating its path to economic recovery following the devastating foreign exchange crisis of 2022, such an arrangement could offer meaningful relief by conserving hard currency reserves.

A Strategic Move for Sri Lanka's Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's economy has been gradually stabilising following the unprecedented economic collapse that led to acute shortages of fuel, medicine and essential goods. Establishing a local currency trade settlement framework with its largest regional trading partner could provide the island nation with greater financial flexibility going forward.

Under such a framework, trade between the two countries could be conducted using the Sri Lankan rupee and the Indian rupee, bypassing the need for dollar conversions and reducing transaction costs for businesses on both sides.

Part of a Broader Regional Trend

The bilateral initiative aligns with a wider trend across South and Southeast Asia, where countries are increasingly seeking to conduct trade in local currencies. India has already established similar arrangements with several other trading partners as part of its broader push to internationalise the Indian rupee.

Reduced exposure to US dollar exchange rate fluctuations

Lower transaction costs for importers and exporters

Greater monetary sovereignty for both nations

Potential strengthening of the Sri Lankan rupee's stability

Both governments are expected to continue technical-level discussions to work out the operational details of such a settlement mechanism, including the role of designated banks and clearing arrangements between the two central banks.

India remains one of Sri Lanka's most important economic partners, providing critical support during the height of the economic crisis through credit lines and currency swap arrangements. The latest discussions signal that both countries are committed to placing their economic relationship on an even more resilient and self-sustaining footing.

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