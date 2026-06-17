Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Faces Possible Arrest as Easter Sunday Bombing Investigation Heats Up

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is facing the possibility of arrest as authorities intensify their investigation into the deadly Easter Sunday bombings of 2019, in a development that marks a significant escalation in the long-running probe into one of the country's worst ever terrorist attacks.

Investigation Reaches the Highest Levels

The renewed focus on Gotabaya Rajapaksa signals that investigators are now looking seriously at the role — or alleged failure of duty — of senior officials who were in positions of power at the time of the attacks. The former president, who served as Defence Secretary under his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa's government when the bombings occurred, has long been a figure of interest in inquiries surrounding intelligence failures that preceded the tragedy.

The Easter Sunday attacks, which took place on April 21, 2019, targeted three churches and three luxury hotels across Sri Lanka, killing more than 260 people and injuring hundreds more. The coordinated suicide bombings sent shockwaves through the nation and drew widespread international condemnation.

Prior Intelligence Warnings Ignored

A central question that investigators have continued to pursue is why credible intelligence warnings about a potential attack were reportedly not acted upon in time. It has previously emerged that foreign intelligence agencies had provided advance warnings to Sri Lankan authorities, raising serious questions about accountability at the highest levels of the security establishment.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa was serving as the country's Defence Secretary at the time, a position that placed him at the heart of national security decision-making. Critics and victims' families have long demanded that those responsible for any intelligence failures be held fully accountable under the law.

A Dramatic Fall From Power

Gotabaya Rajapaksa subsequently went on to win the presidential election in November 2019, riding a wave of public support partly built on his strongman image and promises of national security. However, his presidency collapsed dramatically in 2022 amid a devastating economic crisis that triggered mass public protests. He fled the country in July 2022 after protesters stormed the presidential residence in Colombo, and formally resigned from office shortly thereafter.

He later returned to Sri Lanka after spending time abroad, primarily in Thailand and Singapore.

Victims' Families Demand Justice

For the families of those killed and injured in the Easter Sunday attacks, the possibility of high-profile arrests represents a long-awaited step toward justice. Many have expressed frustration over the years at what they perceive as a slow and politically influenced investigation that has shielded powerful figures from accountability.

Over 260 people were killed in the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings

Three churches and three hotels were targeted in the coordinated attacks

Intelligence warnings were reportedly available before the attacks but not adequately acted upon

Gotabaya Rajapaksa served as Defence Secretary at the time of the bombings

As the investigation continues to gather momentum, Sri Lanka watches closely to see whether the renewed probe will finally deliver the accountability that victims and their families have demanded for years.

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