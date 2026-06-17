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Court of Appeal Defers Gotabaya Rajapaksa Petition to Tomorrow

17 Jun 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
4 Comments
Court of Appeal Defers Gotabaya Rajapaksa Petition to Tomorrow

The Court of Appeal has postponed consideration of a petition filed by former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, deferring the matter to the following day for further review.

The petition, submitted by the former head of state, seeks a court order to prevent a particular action, though full details of the relief sought were yet to be elaborated upon in proceedings. The Court of Appeal bench took up the matter briefly before deciding to adjourn deliberations until the next day.

Background

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who served as Sri Lanka's eighth President, has remained a prominent figure in the country's legal and political landscape since his resignation in July 2022 amid widespread public protests triggered by the nation's severe economic crisis.

His return to Sri Lanka following a period abroad has been accompanied by renewed public and judicial scrutiny, with several legal matters linked to his tenure and its aftermath continuing to work their way through the country's court system.

Proceedings to Continue

The Court of Appeal's decision to postpone consideration of the petition signals that the matter will receive closer examination in the coming hearing. Legal observers are expected to follow the proceedings closely given the political significance of the former President's ongoing involvement in the courts.

Further details are expected to emerge once the Court of Appeal takes up the petition at its next scheduled sitting.

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See what readers are saying — and add your view.

D
Dilani Wickramasinghe 17 Jun 2026

let him come back first, then talk about petitions.

S
Suresh Wijesinghe 17 Jun 2026

what petition is this actually? article doesnt explain properly.

C
Chamara Dissanayake 17 Jun 2026

deferred again. these courts just buying time for him no.

N
Nadeesha Kumari 17 Jun 2026

exactly, if it was a normal person case would finish in one day.

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