Chemmani Mass Grave Excavation Reaches Day 27: 380 Human Remains Successfully Identified

Ongoing Excavation Uncovers Sobering Scale of Chemmani Tragedy

The third phase of excavations at the Chemmani Siddhupatthi mass grave site in Jaffna has reached its 27th consecutive day of operations, with authorities confirming that 380 sets of human remains have so far been successfully identified as the painstaking work presses forward.

A Site Carrying Decades of Grief

The Chemmani mass grave has long stood as one of the most haunting reminders of Sri Lanka's brutal civil conflict, carrying with it the anguish of families who have spent years — in many cases decades — searching for answers about loved ones who disappeared during the war years. The ongoing excavation represents a renewed commitment by authorities to confront that painful past and provide some measure of closure to those who have waited so long.

Third Phase of Excavations Continues

This latest phase of the dig has been conducted with methodical precision, with forensic teams working carefully to recover, document and identify human remains from the site. The confirmation of 380 identified remains marks a significant milestone in the process, though investigators indicate that excavation work is still continuing.

The Chemmani site first came to public attention following testimony that pointed to it as a location where victims of the conflict had been buried. Previous phases of excavation had already yielded disturbing evidence of the scale of loss, and the current phase has deepened that understanding further.

Significance for Transitional Justice

For many in Sri Lanka's north, the Chemmani excavation is not merely a forensic exercise — it is an act of long-overdue acknowledgement. Families of the missing, civil society organisations and human rights advocates have consistently called for thorough and transparent investigations into mass grave sites across the country as part of a broader transitional justice process.

380 human remains have been identified during the current excavation phase

The third phase of excavations is now in its 27th day

The site is located in the Chemmani Siddhupatthi area of Jaffna

Previous excavation phases had already recovered remains at the site

The work at Chemmani continues to serve as a stark reminder of the human cost of the conflict that scarred Sri Lanka for nearly three decades, and of the enormous task that remains in accounting for those who were lost.

Related Video