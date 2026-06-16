Yemen's Fearless 'Spider-Man' Climber Dies After Plunging Into Volcanic Crater

A daring free-climber who earned the nickname the "Spider-Man of Yemen" has lost his life after plummeting into a volcanic crater during one of his trademark rope-free ascents in the country's south-western region.

Al-Qaqa Ibn Antar, widely celebrated on social media for his extraordinary and often terrifying climbing feats, was attempting to scale the steep rock faces surrounding a volcanic crater on Friday when he lost his footing and fell in. He was not using any safety equipment at the time of the fatal incident.

A Social Media Sensation Known for Extreme Risk-Taking

Ibn Antar had built a significant following online, captivating audiences with footage of himself conquering sheer cliff faces and dramatic natural formations entirely unaided. His breathtaking climbs drew admiration from viewers across the Arab world and beyond, earning him the iconic superhero moniker that defined his public persona.

Free-climbing — the practice of ascending rock faces using only one's hands and feet without the aid of ropes or protective gear — carries enormous physical risk, and Ibn Antar was well known for pushing its boundaries further than most would dare.

Tributes Pour In

News of his death prompted an outpouring of grief across social media platforms, with followers and fellow climbing enthusiasts mourning the loss of a figure who had come to symbolise fearlessness and physical daring in Yemen's online community.

His passing serves as a stark reminder of the life-threatening dangers associated with extreme sports undertaken without protective measures, even for the most experienced and naturally gifted athletes.

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