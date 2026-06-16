Sri Lanka Cricketer Vishen Halambage's Instagram Account Goes Dark After Indian Troll Onslaught

Sri Lanka A cricketer Vishen Halambage has found himself at the centre of a disturbing wave of online harassment, with his Instagram account reportedly disappearing following a coordinated barrage of abuse from Indian social media users.

Account Vanishes Amid Online Attacks

The young Sri Lankan cricketer's Instagram profile is no longer accessible, leading to widespread speculation that the account was either deactivated by Halambage himself or removed as a result of mass reporting by trolls. The incident has drawn significant attention within Sri Lanka's cricketing community and among local sports fans.

Halambage, who represents the Sri Lanka A side, became the target of a relentless stream of abusive messages and comments from Indian users online. The exact trigger for the coordinated attack has not been officially confirmed, but the volume and intensity of the harassment appear to have made the platform untenable for the cricketer.

A Growing Concern for Young Athletes

The episode highlights a troubling pattern of cross-border online abuse directed at cricketers in the South Asian region, where sporting rivalries can sometimes spill over into toxic behaviour on social media platforms. Young players, in particular, are increasingly vulnerable to such targeted campaigns.

Halambage's Instagram account is no longer reachable by followers or the public

The abuse is reported to have originated predominantly from Indian social media users

No official statement has yet been issued by Sri Lanka Cricket regarding the incident

Support Pours In for Halambage

Following news of the harassment, many Sri Lankan cricket supporters and fans took to other social media platforms to express solidarity with the cricketer, condemning the abuse and calling for greater accountability on platforms such as Instagram.

Online abuse targeting athletes not only affects their mental wellbeing but also undermines the spirit of sportsmanship that cricket has long stood for across the region.

Sri Lanka Cricket and relevant authorities have yet to formally respond to the matter. Fans and observers are urging the sport's governing bodies to take a stronger stance against cyberbullying targeting players, particularly those at the early stages of their professional careers.

Vishen Halambage continues to be regarded as a promising talent within Sri Lankan cricket, and supporters have called on him to remain resilient in the face of the unwarranted online hostility directed his way.