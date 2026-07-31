Lt General Nilantha Premaratne Takes Command of Sri Lanka Army

Lieutenant General Nilantha Premaratne has been appointed as the new Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, marking a significant leadership transition at the helm of the country's primary land-based military force.

The appointment places Lt General Premaratne among the most senior figures in Sri Lanka's national defence establishment, as the Army Commander holds one of the most prominent and strategically critical positions within the country's armed forces.

The Sri Lanka Army plays a central role in national security operations, disaster relief efforts, and the maintenance of territorial integrity, making the appointment of its commander a matter of considerable public and institutional importance.

Further details regarding the formal handover ceremony and the outgoing commander are expected to be announced by the Ministry of Defence in due course.