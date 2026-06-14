UN Anti-Torture Body Arrives in Sri Lanka for Second Official Inspection Visit

The United Nations Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture (SPT) is set to commence its second official visit to Sri Lanka on Wednesday, with the delegation expected to remain in the country through June 24, according to an announcement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.

Purpose of the Visit

The SPT is a treaty body established under the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture (OPCAT), mandated to visit places of detention in member states and advise governments on strengthening safeguards against torture and ill-treatment. This marks the second time the subcommittee has conducted an official inspection mission to the island nation.

Scope of the Inspection

During its time in Sri Lanka, the delegation is expected to carry out visits to various detention facilities across the country. Such visits typically include assessments of prisons, police holding cells, and other locations where individuals may be deprived of their liberty. The subcommittee engages directly with detainees, government officials, and relevant institutions as part of its review process.

Government Cooperation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism confirmed the visit, signalling the government's acknowledgement of the delegation's scheduled presence. Sri Lanka's participation in hosting the SPT reflects its obligations under international human rights frameworks to which it is a signatory.

The visit comes at a time when scrutiny of detention conditions and human rights standards in Sri Lanka continues to draw attention both domestically and internationally. The SPT's findings and recommendations, once finalised, are typically shared with the relevant national authorities to guide policy and practice improvements.