SriLankan Airlines Forges Dual Airline Alliance with Saudia and Flynas to Strengthen Saudi Connectivity

SriLankan Airlines has embarked on a significant network expansion drive, entering into new partnership agreements with two major Saudi Arabian carriers — Saudia and budget airline Flynas — in a move set to dramatically improve air connectivity between Sri Lanka and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

A Strategic Alliance Targeting Key Travel Markets

The new alliances represent a considerable step forward for the national carrier as it looks to deepen its footprint in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia remains one of the most important destinations for Sri Lankan travellers, particularly the country's large migrant worker community, as well as pilgrims heading to Mecca and Medina. The partnerships are expected to address longstanding demand for better-connected and more affordable travel options on this corridor.

By aligning with both Saudia, the Saudi national carrier, and Flynas, the Kingdom's leading low-cost airline, SriLankan Airlines positions itself to serve a broad spectrum of passengers — from premium travellers to budget-conscious flyers.

Seamless Multi-Destination Travel Now Within Reach

A key benefit of the new arrangements is the opening of seamless multi-destination travel routes. Passengers will be able to connect through Saudi Arabia to a wider network of onward destinations with greater ease, effectively extending SriLankan Airlines' reach well beyond its own operated routes.

Enhanced flight connectivity between Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia

Access to Flynas's extensive low-cost domestic and regional network within the Kingdom

Broader onward connections through Saudia's international route network

Simplified booking and ticketing for multi-leg journeys

Expansion Momentum Builds for the National Carrier

The dual alliance signals that SriLankan Airlines is actively pursuing a phase of meaningful network growth following years of financial restructuring and operational challenges. Strengthening ties with established carriers in the Gulf region is widely seen as a practical strategy for the airline to grow its passenger volumes and revenue without the immediate burden of launching new operated routes.

The partnerships with Saudia and Flynas reflect SriLankan Airlines' broader ambition to reconnect Sri Lanka more effectively with key global markets and offer its passengers a more comprehensive and competitive travel experience.

For Sri Lanka's economy, improved air links with Saudi Arabia carry significance beyond tourism. Remittances from Sri Lankan workers based in the Kingdom constitute a vital source of foreign exchange earnings, and smoother travel connectivity supports the continued movement of the workforce between the two countries.

Further details regarding codeshare arrangements, ticketing availability, and launch timelines are expected to be announced by the parties involved in the coming weeks.