Sri Lanka Set to Restart Long-Delayed Main Airport Terminal Construction

Bandaranaike International Airport Expansion Back on Track

Sri Lanka is preparing to resume construction of the main terminal at Bandaranaike International Airport, signalling a renewed push to modernise the country's primary air travel gateway after prolonged delays.

The announcement marks a significant step forward for Sri Lanka's aviation infrastructure, which has long been considered insufficient to handle growing passenger volumes and the anticipated rebound in international tourism.

A Critical Infrastructure Priority

The Bandaranaike International Airport, located in Katunayake, serves as the island nation's busiest and most strategically important aviation hub, handling the vast majority of international arrivals and departures. Upgrading its main terminal has been a priority discussed by successive governments, though progress stalled amid the country's severe economic crisis in recent years.

The resumption of construction is expected to boost confidence among international airlines and investors, as well as improve the overall travel experience for the millions of passengers who pass through the airport annually.

Wider Economic Implications

Industry observers note that a modernised terminal could play a meaningful role in supporting Sri Lanka's broader economic recovery, particularly by strengthening the tourism sector, which the government has identified as a key driver of foreign exchange earnings.

Improved airport facilities are also seen as essential to positioning Sri Lanka as a competitive regional transit hub, potentially attracting more airlines and increasing connectivity to destinations across Asia, Europe, and beyond.

Further details regarding the construction timeline, funding arrangements, and the contractors involved are expected to be made public as the project moves forward.

Related Video