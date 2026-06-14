Minister Exposes Forex Fraud Schemes Draining Millions in Foreign Exchange from Sri Lanka

Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala has shed light on some of the deeper structural causes behind Sri Lanka's persistent foreign exchange shortages, revealing to Parliament that large-scale fraudulent schemes are actively undermining the country's efforts to stabilise its economy.

Addressing the House, Minister Wijepala disclosed that a significant mega fraud operation has been uncovered involving the illegal transfer of millions of dollars out of the country. The scheme, he explained, is carried out under the cover of payments made for imports that do not actually exist — a method designed to exploit legitimate trade finance channels while draining the nation's precious foreign currency reserves.

Phantom Imports Used to Siphon Foreign Currency

The practice of fabricating import transactions to justify outward remittances of foreign exchange is considered one of the most damaging forms of financial crime in economies that are already under severe external pressure. Sri Lanka, which is still navigating the aftermath of its worst economic crisis in decades, remains particularly vulnerable to such schemes.

By disguising illicit capital outflows as routine trade payments, perpetrators are able to move substantial sums abroad through the formal banking system, making detection and prosecution significantly more challenging for regulatory authorities.

Parliament Calls for Decisive Action

The minister's disclosure has renewed calls among lawmakers and financial analysts for stronger enforcement mechanisms and greater vigilance within the country's banking and customs oversight frameworks. Critics have long argued that meaningful action against foreign exchange racketeers has been slow and inconsistent.

Key concerns raised in the wake of the minister's statement include:

The need for stricter verification of import documentation before foreign exchange is released by financial institutions

Enhanced coordination between the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, customs authorities, and law enforcement agencies

Swifter prosecution of individuals and entities found to be engaged in fraudulent trade-based money laundering

Tougher penalties to serve as a credible deterrent against future violations

Broader Impact on Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka has been working to rebuild its foreign exchange reserves following the 2022 economic collapse, which led to severe shortages of fuel, medicine, and other essential goods. Any systematic leakage of foreign currency through fraudulent means risks setting back the hard-won gains achieved through the ongoing International Monetary Fund-supported recovery programme.

Exposing the root causes of the forex crisis is only the first step — what Sri Lankans are now demanding is firm, transparent, and timely action against those responsible.

The minister's statement is expected to prompt further parliamentary scrutiny, with opposition members likely to press the government on the specific investigations underway and the timeline for holding perpetrators accountable. For a country still finding its economic footing, the message from Parliament is clear: identifying the problem is no longer enough — it is time to act decisively.

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