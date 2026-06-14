French Development Lender Proparco Set to Restart Financing in Sri Lanka Following Debt Default Recovery

French development finance institution Proparco is preparing to resume lending operations in Sri Lanka following the island nation's successful exit from its sovereign debt default, according to reports, marking a significant vote of confidence in the country's ongoing economic recovery.

A Return to Engagement

Proparco, the private sector financing arm of the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) Group, had scaled back its engagement with Sri Lanka amid the country's devastating economic crisis, which culminated in an unprecedented sovereign debt default in 2022. The reported decision to recommence financing signals renewed international institutional confidence in Sri Lanka's financial stability and reform trajectory.

The move comes as Sri Lanka has worked its way through a complex debt restructuring process under the guidance of the International Monetary Fund, successfully negotiating agreements with both bilateral and commercial creditors to bring its debt burden to more sustainable levels.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Private Sector

Proparco specialises in channelling investment toward private sector enterprises and financial institutions in developing and emerging economies. A resumption of its activities in Sri Lanka is expected to benefit local businesses seeking access to long-term development finance, particularly in sectors such as renewable energy, financial services, and infrastructure.

For a country still rebuilding investor confidence following one of its worst economic downturns in modern history, the re-engagement of a reputable European development financier carries considerable symbolic and practical weight.

Broader Recovery Context

Sri Lanka's exit from default has been a cornerstone of the government's efforts to restore macroeconomic stability. The country has undertaken wide-ranging fiscal reforms, including revenue measures and restructuring of state-owned enterprises, as conditions tied to its IMF Extended Fund Facility programme.

Foreign reserves have gradually recovered, the Sri Lankan rupee has stabilised, and inflation has eased significantly from its peak levels during the 2022 crisis. These improvements have collectively helped restore the country's standing in the eyes of international lenders and investors.

The anticipated return of Proparco to the Sri Lankan market is expected to be welcomed by policymakers and the business community alike, as the country continues its efforts to attract foreign capital and stimulate private sector-led economic growth.