Three Arrested After Birthday Egg-Throwing Incident Turns Violent in Sigiriya

A birthday celebration that took a chaotic turn in the Sigiriya area has led to the arrest of three individuals, after a car driver was allegedly assaulted and subjected to verbal abuse during the incident.

Celebration Turns Confrontational

What began as a festive occasion involving the common practice of throwing eggs at a birthday celebrant quickly escalated into a violent altercation. The three suspects are accused of physically attacking and verbally abusing a car driver who became caught up in the commotion.

Police moved swiftly following the incident, taking all three individuals into custody in connection with the assault. The arrest highlights growing concerns over celebratory practices that spill into public spaces and endanger members of the public.

Police Response

Authorities confirmed that the suspects were apprehended and that investigations into the matter are ongoing. The driver, who was the victim of the alleged assault, is cooperating with police as the case proceeds.

The egg-throwing tradition, while widely practiced at informal birthday celebrations across Sri Lanka, has on occasion led to disputes and disturbances, particularly when incidents occur on public roads or affect uninvolved bystanders.

The Sigiriya Police are handling the investigation, and the suspects are expected to be produced before the relevant courts in due course.