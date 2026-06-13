Sri Lanka Parliamentary Elections: Vote Count Begins After Calm and Orderly Polling Day

Nation Awaits Results as Counting Gets Underway

Sri Lanka's parliamentary elections have moved into a critical new phase, with the counting of votes now underway following a largely peaceful and orderly polling day across the island.

Voters turned out at polling stations nationwide to cast their ballots in what has been widely regarded as a smooth electoral exercise, with no major incidents of violence or disruption reported during the voting process.

Peaceful Polls Draw Widespread Praise

Election officials and observers expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the day's proceedings, noting that the voting process unfolded in a calm and organised manner throughout the country's electoral districts.

Security forces were deployed across key locations to maintain order, contributing to an atmosphere of stability that allowed citizens to exercise their democratic right without fear or intimidation.

Counting Phase Begins

With polling now officially closed, election authorities have commenced the meticulous process of tallying votes from across Sri Lanka's constituencies. Results are expected to emerge progressively as counting continues at designated centres.

The outcome of this parliamentary election is being watched closely, as it will shape the composition of the new legislature and determine the political direction of the country in the months and years ahead.

Sri Lankans and international observers alike are awaiting the final results with keen interest, as the nation turns a fresh page in its democratic journey.

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