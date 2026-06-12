Sri Lanka Sets Ambitious $36 Billion Export Target With New Strategic Plan for 2030

Sri Lanka is preparing to launch a comprehensive national export strategy aimed at reaching $36 billion in export earnings by the year 2030, marking one of the most ambitious trade development goals the island nation has set in recent years.

A Bold Vision for Trade Growth

The planned export roadmap represents a significant leap forward for Sri Lanka's economy, which has been working to rebuild and diversify its revenue streams following the severe economic crisis that gripped the country in 2022. Authorities are expected to outline targeted measures to boost outbound trade across multiple sectors as part of the upcoming plan.

If achieved, the $36 billion target would represent a substantial increase over current export figures, requiring sustained growth across traditional industries as well as emerging sectors capable of competing on the global stage.

What the Plan Is Expected to Cover

While full details of the strategy are yet to be officially released, the export plan is anticipated to address key areas critical to expanding Sri Lanka's trade footprint internationally. These are likely to include:

Strengthening established export industries such as apparel, tea, and rubber

Promoting higher-value goods and services, including information technology exports

Expanding market access through new bilateral and multilateral trade agreements

Improving logistics, port infrastructure, and trade facilitation mechanisms

Supporting small and medium enterprises in accessing international markets

Economic Context

Sri Lanka's export sector has historically been dominated by a narrow range of products, leaving the economy vulnerable to external shocks and shifting global demand. Policymakers and trade experts have long called for greater diversification to reduce this dependency and create more resilient foreign exchange earnings.

The country's recovery trajectory has shown encouraging signs, with the International Monetary Fund's bailout programme providing a degree of macroeconomic stability. However, sustained growth in export revenue remains a cornerstone of long-term economic independence.

Reaching $36 billion in exports by 2030 would require consistent annual growth and a coordinated effort between government institutions, the private sector, and Sri Lanka's diplomatic missions abroad.

Looking Ahead

The formal launch of the export strategy is expected to signal a clear policy direction for businesses and investors, both local and foreign, who are looking for reassurance that Sri Lanka is committed to opening new trade corridors and improving its competitiveness in global markets.

Trade and commerce stakeholders across the country will be watching closely as the government prepares to unveil the plan, with many hoping it will translate into concrete incentives, institutional support, and measurable milestones that go beyond aspirational targets.

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